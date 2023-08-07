Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PGC)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $29.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $57.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.17 million. Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,308.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,308.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro purchased 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $75,154.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,520.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 355.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

