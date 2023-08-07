Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 79.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,306 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bioventus worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioventus stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. Analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bioventus news, CEO Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony P. Bihl III bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Bartholdson purchased 181,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $589,505.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,546,807 shares in the company, valued at $21,211,654.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,062,020 shares of company stock worth $4,731,151 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

