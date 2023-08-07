Royce & Associates LP Has $178,000 Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 398,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 79,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 16,793 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 283.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

