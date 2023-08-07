FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.
FAT Brands Trading Up 1.6 %
FATBP opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $19.25.
FAT Brands Company Profile
