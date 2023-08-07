FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th.

FAT Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

FATBP opened at $16.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

