Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,677 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:KRC opened at $36.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 103.85%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

