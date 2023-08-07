Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Announces Earnings Results

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
NASDAQ:ACHL opened at $1.00 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.95.
Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday.
Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
