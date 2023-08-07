Invitae (NVTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Invitae to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Invitae has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative net margin of 611.14% and a negative return on equity of 285.28%. The company had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. Invitae has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.08.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Knight sold 45,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $54,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,671,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 21,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $25,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 354,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,005 shares of company stock worth $208,409 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 501.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitae

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

Featured Stories

