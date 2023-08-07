PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.
PolyPid Stock Performance
Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $6.90.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
