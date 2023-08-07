PolyPid (PYPD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyPid Stock Performance

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PolyPid Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 514.5% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 83.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 218,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 29.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

