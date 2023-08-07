Lumos Pharma (LUMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Lumos Pharma to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

Shares of LUMO opened at $3.15 on Monday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

