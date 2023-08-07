Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Limbach stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Limbach has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Limbach news, Director Norbert W. Young sold 1,661 shares of Limbach stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $41,375.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,537.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Limbach news, Director Gordon G. Pratt sold 70,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,499,650.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,988.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Norbert W. Young sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $41,375.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,537.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Limbach in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limbach by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limbach from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limbach in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Limbach from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

