Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.83-$12.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $159.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 500.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $105.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.53. Crocs has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 81.96%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Crocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Crocs by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Crocs by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

