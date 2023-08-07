Local Bounti (LOCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 million. Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 420.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.64%. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Local Bounti Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Local Bounti has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $62.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Local Bounti by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Local Bounti in the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Local Bounti by 732.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Local Bounti from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

