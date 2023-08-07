Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of REFI opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

