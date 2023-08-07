Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Price Performance
Shares of REFI opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $281.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $16.65.
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.07%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is presently 94.95%.
Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance
Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.
