ODP (ODP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect ODP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ODP Trading Down 2.0 %

ODP opened at $47.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.55. ODP has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $53.59.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $591,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,174,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 36,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,669,709.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,865.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $591,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 922,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,174,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,911 shares of company stock worth $3,517,770. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ODP by 875.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 9.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ODP. B. Riley began coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

