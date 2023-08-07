Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $131.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

ARW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $125.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total transaction of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 236,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,941,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

