AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 419.68% from the stock’s current price.
AUD/BSD Price Performance
VXRT stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. AUD/BSD has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.62.
AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AUD/BSD will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of AUD/BSD
AUD/BSD Company Profile
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
