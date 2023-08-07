AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 419.68% from the stock’s current price.

AUD/BSD Price Performance

VXRT stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. AUD/BSD has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AUD/BSD (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AUD/BSD will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AUD/BSD

AUD/BSD Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in AUD/BSD by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,070,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 1,398,257 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AUD/BSD by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,988,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 342,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AUD/BSD by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of AUD/BSD by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,634,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AUD/BSD by 1,862.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,693,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,606,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

