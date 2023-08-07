TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.
TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.
Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76.
In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
