TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s current price.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $85.45 on Monday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.