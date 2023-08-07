American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMTGet Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

AMT opened at $184.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.90. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Analyst Recommendations for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

