American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.
American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %
AMT opened at $184.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.90. American Tower has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.
