BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Barclays

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.84.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Euphoria Fades In Nikola, Momentum Shifts, And Bears Loom
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 2 Stocks that Doubled and Tripled EPS Estimates and Soared
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- More Upside for 3 Small-Cap Leaders in the Russell 2000 Index
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.