Citigroup Boosts Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $16.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

