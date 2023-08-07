HC Wainwright Cuts Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $8.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 14.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.10 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
