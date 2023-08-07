HC Wainwright Cuts Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target to $8.00

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 158.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $14.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRTS opened at $3.10 on Monday. Sensus Healthcare has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensus Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensus Healthcare

In related news, Director John Heinrich acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,628.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sensus Healthcare news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano bought 17,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $51,054.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,147,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,630.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Heinrich bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,628.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 92.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.