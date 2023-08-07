EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.48% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EchoStar Stock Performance

SATS stock opened at $19.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,912,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,560,000 after acquiring an additional 263,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in EchoStar by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,366,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,289,000 after buying an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EchoStar by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EchoStar by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in EchoStar by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

