SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Lifted to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $160.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $162.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $176.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.02. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.