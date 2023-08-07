UBS Group Upgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to “Buy”

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of W opened at $83.09 on Monday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its 200-day moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.19.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,872,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 24,653 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $974,779.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,680,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,837 in the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

