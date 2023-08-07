Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Downgraded by Stephens

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NIC stock opened at $83.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Nicolet Bankshares has a one year low of $51.76 and a one year high of $86.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $203,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 158.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

