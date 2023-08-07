Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Subaru Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.78.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Subaru
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
