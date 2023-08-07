Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Nomura

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Subaru Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Subaru has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Subaru by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,508 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Subaru in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Subaru in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Subaru during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

