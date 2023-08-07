Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SEPJF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($46.86) to GBX 4,280 ($54.95) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,650 ($46.86) to GBX 4,250 ($54.56) in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $41.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.