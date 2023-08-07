Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS GPFOF opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.17. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.48.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

