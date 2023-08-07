Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS GPFOF opened at C$2.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.17. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.48.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
