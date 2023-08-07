A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by Danske to Sell

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Handelsbanken assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

