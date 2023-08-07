Arbitrum One Day Volume Tops $121.38 Million (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003928 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $121.38 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.14382284 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 444 active market(s) with $119,270,734.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

