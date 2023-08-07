Aragon Price Hits $4.34 on Top Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Aragon has a market cap of $187.53 million and $8.98 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $4.34 or 0.00014965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

