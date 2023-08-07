Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $14.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -87.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

