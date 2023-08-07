Dutch Bros (BROS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Dutch Bros to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $197.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. On average, analysts expect Dutch Bros to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -412.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.26. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $54.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BROS shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,423,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,976,335 shares in the company, valued at $59,863,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 130.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 422.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 147,673 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 96.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

