Trade Desk (TTD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts expect Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $84.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.60, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
