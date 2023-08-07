B. Riley Financial (RILY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $432.09 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 11.61%.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY opened at $53.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.87. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -78.28%.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 308,979 shares in the company, valued at $16,993,845. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 308,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,993,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 72,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,723,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,807,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,926 shares of company stock worth $4,509,989 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8,278.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 455,335 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 47.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 34.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 68,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

