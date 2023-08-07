Utrust (UTK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.55 Million

Utrust (UTK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Utrust has a total market cap of $31.49 million and $1.55 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust launched on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is www.xmoney.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Utrust is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline.

Utrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

