Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAA. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

