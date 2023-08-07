Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at $388,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $90,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 101.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,298 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 51,941 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

