TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 100.81% and a negative return on equity of 451.30%. On average, analysts expect TELA Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.67. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

