Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $140.33 on Monday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $118.31 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.75.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after buying an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 74,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,390,000 after buying an additional 36,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.