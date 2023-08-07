American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 10.9 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $957.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.30. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

