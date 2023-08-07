NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.20 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $43.20 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00004658 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 941,671,517 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 941,671,517 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.35505413 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $40,551,583.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

