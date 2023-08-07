Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Country Airlines updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 18.6 %
Shares of SNCY stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $933.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.80.
In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $537,233.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 22,998 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $537,233.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Gyurci sold 15,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $347,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,926.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,507,237 shares of company stock worth $70,791,289 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNCY. TheStreet upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
About Sun Country Airlines
Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.
