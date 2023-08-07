Royce & Associates LP Sells 79,990 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.24% of Douglas Elliman worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,323 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2,050.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 778,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 742,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 598,105 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after buying an additional 399,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DOUG opened at $2.09 on Monday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $213.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

