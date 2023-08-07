Verasity Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $47.72 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $47.72 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000592 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

