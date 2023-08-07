25,000 Shares in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.81% of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LTG Capital LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.

Shares of SAA stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

