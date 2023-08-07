FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Tops $403.20 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $403.20 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004223 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.