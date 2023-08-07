Royce & Associates LP Sells 31,105 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,009 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,105 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 678.2% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 337,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 294,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,412.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,873,000 after buying an additional 248,717 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 497,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,921,000 after acquiring an additional 197,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after acquiring an additional 104,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after acquiring an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $957.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 21.30%.

Preferred Bank Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

