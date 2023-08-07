Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.16% of Gaia worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gaia Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Featured Stories

