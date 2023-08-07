Royce & Associates LP Makes New $690,000 Investment in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 489,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.36% of Innovid at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Innovid by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,052,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 1,296,879 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at $733,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Innovid in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Innovid in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Shares of NYSE CTV opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Innovid Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.40.
Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $30.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Innovid Corp. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.
Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.
